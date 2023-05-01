Fire destroys National City auto body shop
An auto body shop on Highland Ave. in National City was gutted by a fire early Monday morning.
An auto body shop on Highland Ave. in National City was gutted by a fire early Monday morning.
Former Rep. Will Hurd brought up what many supporters of the ex-president often forget about the 2024 candidate.
Maple Leafs fans planning to attend the team's road games in the upcoming second-round NHL playoff series against Florida may find themselves shut out of ticket options. The Panthers are restricting ticket sales for Games 3 and 4 to American residents. It wasn't clear why the restriction was in place but the Maple Leafs do have a fan base that travels well, particularly in the Snowbird-heavy Sunshine State. Tickets were set to go on sale later Monday. Under an 'Important Event Info' listing on t
Carol and John Larkin are facing the prospect of being evicted from their third home in less than a year. "It happened over there at Summerside Motel; we had to go to Causeway [Bay Hotel]. Then back in the fall last year, Causeway did it," Carol Larkin said. "Now we're here and it is happening again." John Larkin said the housing situation is weighing on his mental health. "We have no place to go," he said. "Where are you supposed to go? On the street?" The Larkins are being told they need to le
NEW YORK (Reuters) -E. Jean Carroll returned to the witness stand on Monday where a lawyer for Donald Trump sought to disprove her claim the former U.S. president raped her, after the judge denied a defense request for a mistrial. Trump's lawyer Joe Tacopina resumed cross-examination of Carroll about five hours after requesting a mistrial in her rape and defamation civil case, saying the judge made several "unfair and prejudicial" rulings. In an 18-page letter filed early on Monday in Manhattan federal court, Tacopina accused U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan of bias against the former U.S. president, including in the jury's presence.
The model has continued her streak of jaw-dropping sheer looks.
TORONTO — Jennifer Kagan wipes away a single tear as she composes herself once again to discuss her daughter's legacy. Her four-year-old, Keira Kagan, was found dead next to her father's body at the base of a cliff in a Milton, Ont., conservation area in February 2020. A provincial committee found it was "extremely consistent" with past cases of murder-suicide involving a father and a child. Kagan, who had been in a bitter custody battle with Keira's violent father for years, was determined to h
Game 1 of the best-of-7 series is Tuesday in Toronto.
Prince Harry is reportedly planning to be in and out of the UK within hours for King Charles' coronation in the hopes of making it home for Archie's birthday.
In the statement, Gov. Greg Abbott announced a $50,000 reward for information regarding the Cleveland, Texas, mass shooter who killed five on Friday.
Rape isn’t about desire, but domination. It’s not, “I like you,” but “I want to hurt you.” From Melinda Henneberger:
Princess Charlotte turns eight on 2 May and celebrated the birthday with a special – and secret – trip to London with Kate Middleton over the weekend.
Today, a million households can opt in to a new ultra-low overnight electricity rate offered by the Ministry of Energy, but that's just a fraction of customers in Ontario. Only eight of the 61 provincial power utilities will offer the new rate on the May 1 launch date. The rest have up to six months to get on board. That means it will be available to 20 per cent of the province's five million electricity customers, the Ministry of Energy confirmed to CBC News. The Ford government's new overnight
‘Poser alert: Why is your finger on the trigger!’
Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrated their 12 year wedding anniversary by sharing a previously unseen photo to Instagram.
The Bruins' shocking first-round loss opens the door for a new favorite.
The MOEX Index slumped 42% in 2022 amid sweeping sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Russian leaders assumed their plan to undermine the Ukrainian government would work, and they forged ahead even when it didn't.
The Bachman-Turner Overdrive co-founding guitarist and vocalist died three months after his brother, Robbie Bachman
One anonymous person who watched Governor Ron DeSantis speak in London said that his speech was not "presidential."
It comes as no surprise that Vladimir Putin rules Russia in spectacularly corrupt fashion. We all know how money is siphoned from the state and funnelled to his allies and oligarchs, as well as his own pocket. For years, this systemic corruption strengthened his grip on power, yet for his forces in Ukraine – despite the stalemate on the front lines, and undue pessimism from certain quarters – this criminality continues to do the opposite, slowly but steadily weakening the Russian ability to wage