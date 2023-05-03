Fire damages The Monkey Bar and Grille in Hamilton Township

Popular Hamilton Township restaurant The Monkey Bar and Grille is closed for an undetermined amount of time after a fire caused heavy damage. Crews responded to the report of a fire in the 7800 block of Old 3C Highway around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. When the arrived, they were met with heavy flames coming from the kitchen, investigators said. Fire crews said it took around 30 minutes to get the fire under control. The kitchen has "significant damage" and the rest of the building has smoke and water damage, firefighters said. No customers were in the business at the time of the fire. There were some employees working when the fire started. Everyone was able to evacuate the building and no injures were reported.