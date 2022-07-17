Fire crews warn of uptick in barbecue fires in El Dorado Hills as grilling season heats up

Northern California firefighters are warning people of an increase in barbecue fires, and are urging grill owners to be aware of safety precautions. El Dorado Hills Fire Department said its crews have responded to three fires that had started from a barbecue in the past two weeks.

    STORY: President Joe Biden told Arab leaders on Saturday that the United States would remain an active partner in the Middle East, but he failed to secure commitments to a regional security axis that would include Israel or an immediate oil output rise."The United States is invested in building a positive future in the region, in partnership with all of you, and the United States is not going anywhere."Biden, who began his first trip to the Middle East as president with a visit to Israel, presented his vision and strategy for America's engagement in the region at an Arab summit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, with six Gulf states, and Egypt, Jordan and Iraq.That vision included the hope to lay the groundwork for a regional security alliance – including Israel – to combat Iranian threats.Saudi Arabia's foreign minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, said during a news conference after the summit that he was not aware of any discussions on a Gulf-Israeli defense alliance.“There is no discussion about a GCC-Israel defense alliance or anything of the sort. (flash) The preferred course as regards Iran’s nuclear program is of course dialogue and the diplomatic solution.”During a meeting Friday with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, also known as MbS, Biden raised the highly sensitive issue of human rights and the 2018 murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi – for which Biden said he holds the crown prince responsible.MbS denies the allegation.Biden had said he would make Saudi Arabia a "pariah" on the global stage over the killing by Saudi agents, but ultimately decided that the U.S. needs the help of the OPEC giant at a time of high crude prices and other problems related to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir told Reuters Saturday that MbS said Khashoggi’s killing was “a painful episode” and “a terrible mistake,” but that the kingdom had acted to prevent a repeat of such mistakes.He added that the U.S. has also made mistakes, including in Abu Ghraib and Iraq."His Royal Highness also mentioned to the President that mistakes like this happen in other countries and we saw a mistake like this being committed by the United States in Abu Ghraib and that the United States took steps in order to deal with those who were found guilty and to ensure that mechanisms are put in place to prevent this from happening again… (flash) The idea that one can impose values on other countries - His Royal Highness made clear - does not work. It has not worked when the U.S. tried to impose values on Afghanistan and Iraq, in fact it backfired…”Biden sought to reach a deal on oil to drive down gasoline prices, but leaves the region empty-handed, hoping the OPEC+ group, which includes Saudi Arabia, Russia and other major oil producers, will boost production at a meeting on August 3rd.

    The British monarch seemed to be in great spirits as she opened the new building of Thames Hospice in Maidenhead, Berkshire—just her fourth official engagement outside a royal residence this year.

    MONTERREY, Mexico — Almost a year after Canada downed the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal, they meet again — this time with Olympic qualification on the line. The top-ranked U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadian women face off Monday in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship after dispatching No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play Thursday at the eight-team tournament. Canada outshot Jamaica 18-1 (9-0 in shots on target), according to CONCACAF. The U.S. out

    The Montreal Alliance snapped an eight-game losing skid with an 89-72 win over the visiting Fraser Valley Bandits on Monday night at the Verdun Auditorium. The Alliance improve to 4-10 on the season with six games left on their schedule. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Montreal, with guard Isiah Osborne leading the way with a game-high 22 points to go along five rebounds and three assists. Nathan Cayo and Hernst Laroche added 16 and 15 points, respectively, while Alain Louis an

    Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli took to social media Tuesday night to address the vicious hit that knocked him out of last week's road loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Roughrider defensive lineman Garrett Marino was ejected in the fourth quarter of Saskatchewan's 28-13 home win Friday night after diving into Masoli's legs as he threw a pass. With Masoli on the ground, Marino flexed his muscles and gestured to the Mosaic Stadium crowd in celebration as he left the field followin

    Johnny Gaudreau is about to become an extremely rich man, regardless of where he chooses to sign.

    Amit Mann and Aaron Rose look at the state of Kevin Durant trade talks and why the Raptors will hesitate to shift off their current stance. Full podcast including takeaways from Summer League is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

    TORONTO — Bianca Andreescu says she is returning to Toronto's Sobeys Stadium with confidence as she gets set to continue her comeback at the upcoming National Bank Open. "I definitely feel more confident, than for instance, if I came back last year, in Toronto especially. Because it is different playing in Montreal and Toronto," Andreescu said Thursday at a Tennis Canada media conference to announce the player list for the WTA 1000 tournament. "Toronto, I feel like, it’s just the memories that I

    Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair should feel right at home at the MLS all-star game next month. The Aug. 10 contest against Mexico's Liga MX all-stars is taking place at Allianz Field in Minnesota, where St. Clair plays his club soccer. Minnesota coach Adrian Heath will coach the MLS all-stars. "It's big for me personally and the club," said St. Clair, who will be joined at the game by Loons teammate Emanuel Reynoso. Fellow Canadian Kamal Miller, a defender with CF Montreal, was chosen as one

    Athletics Canada head coach Glenroy Gilbert says the country's most decorated track and field superstar Andre De Grasse is healthy and expects the six-time Olympic medallist to compete in the 100-metre, 200m and 4x100m relay at the world championships. De Grasse tested positive for COVID-19 a second time just two weeks ago and has been slowly recovering from symptoms, including shortness of breath. It forced him to miss Nationals in Langley, B.C., at the end of June. But despite a less-than-idea

    Charlie Montoyo owned a 236-236 record in three and a half seasons as manager of the Toronto Blue Jays.

    The Pittsburgh Penguins have traded defenceman John Marino to the New Jersey Devils.

    Ahmed Hill scored 26 points and helped the Guelph Nighthawks end a five-game losing streak with a 96-80 victory over the Montreal Alliance on Wednesday. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Guelph (7-8), including Stefan Smith, who had 11 points off the bench and secured the win with a three-pointer in the Elam Ending. "We just wanted to get back on track," Hill said after the game. "It's about being us. I think today we came out with energy, we defended, rebounded and ran. "Today w

    Real Madrid failed to get Kylian Mbappé again. Here are the reasons behind the French star's decision.

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins for defenceman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023. The trade ends a tenure of seven-plus seasons in Montreal for Petry, who was acquired by the Canadiens in a trade with Edmonton on March 2, 2015. He had 70 goals and 178 assists in 508 games with the Canadiens. Matheson had 11 goals and 20 assists in 74 games with the Penguins last season and added one goal and five

    After eight seasons and 602 games with the Calgary Flames, Johnny Gaudreau has chosen to become an unrestricted free agent.

    EDMONTON — Family brought Duncan Keith to Edmonton after a stellar run as the backbone of the Chicago Blackhawks' defence. And following one solid season with the Oilers, family is why Keith feels he's in a good place to end his NHL career after 17 seasons, three Stanley Cups and two Norris Trophy awards as the league's top defenceman. Keith announced his retirement Tuesday, at times fighting back tears during a press conference as he thanked teammates, coaches and family members for helping him

    Santiago Espinal is the fifth member of the Toronto Blue Jays to be selected for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game in Los Angeles.

    Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman just kick-started the franchise's rebuild. Yzerman made some relatively bold moves when free agency opened Wednesday, generating a jolt of excitement for the once-proud franchise that it has not had since the former team captain was hired three-plus years ago. The Hockey Hall of Famer signed center Andrew Copp to a $28.1 million, five-year contract soon after the market opened. Yzerman, who built the Tampa Bay Lightning into a Stanley Cup winner, f

    Dylan Strome leads the list of free agency options for the Toronto Maple Leafs as the NHL offseason reaches its chaotic climax.