Fire Crews Tackle Wildfire in Central Louisiana as Dozens Burn Across State

Fire crews tackled a large wildfire in central Louisiana late on Saturday, August 26, as dozens of fires burned across the state.

On Friday alone, local media reported that firefighters battled between 25 and 30 wildfires in the parishes of Beauregard, Rapides, Washington, Tangipahoa, and St. John the Baptist.

Footage posted by Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office shows smoke and flames along Lions Camp Road on Saturday night.

According to the National Weather Service, hot, dry, and windy conditions were forecast to continue in the region into Sunday. Credit: Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office via Storyful