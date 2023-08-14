Fire Crews Tackle Blaze After Russian Missiles and Drones Target Odesa

At least three people were injured after multiple Russian missile attacks on the Ukrainian city of Odesa overnight on Sunday, August 13, according to Ukraine’s Office of the Prosecutor General.

The prosecutor’s office said Russia carried out three waves of missile and unmanned drone attacks on the city. A total of 15 drones and eight Kalibr missiles were used, according to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Air defense repelled the attacks but more than 200 buildings were damaged by falling debris and the blast wave, Suspilne News reported.

Debris damaged a dormitory of an educational institution and a supermarket leading to fires, the prosecutor’s office said. The three people injured were supermarket employees, according to defense officials.

Footage released by Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs showed fire crews tackling fires following the attacks. Credit: Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine via Storyful