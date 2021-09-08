Fire Crews Reach 50 Percent Containment of California's Caldor Fire

Fire crews reached 50 percent containment of California’s Caldor Fire, which burned 217,569 acres (about 340 square miles) by September 8, according to officials.

The wildfire has destroyed over 770 residential buildings since August 14, as well as 18 commercial buildings. Fire officials estimated the wildfire would be contained by September 27.

Video posted by Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue shows fire crews performing an aerial drop on the Caldor Fire south of Lake Tahoe on September 7 to help hold and secure the fireline.

South Lake Tahoe residents were allowed to return home after the area’s evacuation order was changed to a warning on Sunday. Credit: Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue via Storyful