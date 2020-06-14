How fire crews are protecting themselves against COVID-19 during fire season

Wildfire season has arrived, and Northern California is seeing multiple grass fires every day. Only two weeks into June, Cal Fire says it’s still a bit early to see the kind of activity its already dealt with. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, some fire crews say they are concerned about the spread of the virus. Cal Fire says it will monitor the health of its teams through temperature checks and symptom screenings on large incidents. Get the full story in the video above.

