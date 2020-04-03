Fire Crews Pay Tribute to NHS Workers in 'Clap for Our Carers'

People across the United Kingdom joined each other in applause on the evening of April 2 as a show of support for health care workers battling the coronavirus pandemic.

It was the second of what was expected to become a weekly #clapforourcarers event.

As of April 2, 33,718 people had tested positive for the coronavirus nationwide, according to the Department of Health and Social Care. The number of deaths was at 2,921 people. Credit: LFB Lambeth via Storyful