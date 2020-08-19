Fire Crews and Helicopters Battle Dome Fire as National Park Wildlife is Left Burned

Fire crews continued to battle the Dome Fire in the Cima Dome area of the Mojave National Preserve in California on Tuesday, August 18, with the fire estimated to have burned approximately 44,248 acres.

A Mojave National Preserve incident report said the fire was caused by lightning, with efforts to combat the fire “hampered by terrain conditions, wilderness and sensitive ecological habitat.”

Natural and historical resources are reported to have been impacted by the fire, including a “desert tortoise habitat, the largest natural occurring Joshua tree forest, and two historical mines, the Morning and Evening Star Mines.”

Video, filmed by firefighter Daniel Magallanes, shows helicopters dropping retardant or water on the flames and ground near the Joshua tree forest in the reserve, with further video showing firefighters attempting to tackle the flames. Credit: Daniel Magallanes via Storyful