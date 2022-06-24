How fire crews determine when to evacuate people due to fires
The Buena Vista Lane evacuation order has been downgraded to a warning and Buena Vista Lane reopened, Solano County officials said, following a fire. The Timm Fire burned about 26 acres as of 8:00 p.m. near the area of 4400 block of Buena Vista Lane and Timm Road, Cal Fire, the state's fire management agency, said on Thursday evening. Firefighters remained in the area monitoring hot spots. The agency downgraded the number of acres, officials said, after determining an official perimeter.