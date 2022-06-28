Fire Crews Work to Contain Brushfire Sparked Near Petaluma, California

Fire crews worked to contain a brushfire that broke out near Petaluma in California’s north on Monday, June 27.

CAL Fire reported on Monday night the fire had grown to 113 acres within three hours and was 75% contained.

Footage by Nicholas Vides shows flames burning along highway 101, which was shut down briefly on Monday due to the fire, local authorities said .

Local media reported the smoke was affecting parts of East Bay in San Francisco, which lies an hour’s drive south of Petaluma. Credit: Nicholas Vides/The Oak Leaf via Storyful