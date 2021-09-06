Fire Crews Work to Contain 910,000-Acre Dixie Fire in Northern California

Containment of the Dixie Fire increased to 57 percent as of Monday, September 6, as the blaze grew to 910,495 acres (about 1,423 square miles).

The blaze had destroyed 1,282 structures by Monday morning, according to official information. Some evacuation warnings were lifted for parts of Plumas County, California, on Sunday.

This aerial footage filmed by Master Sgt Brian Miliefsky of the US Air National Guard shows an aircraft building containment lines along the fire, according to the California National Guard.

A firefighter assigned to the Dixie Fire died on September 2, Cal Fire said, with officials later clarifying the firefighter died due to an illness and the cause of death was not related to the fire, local media reported. Credit: Master Sgt Brian Miliefsky/US Air National Guard via Storyful