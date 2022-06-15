Fire Crews Battle Pipeline and Haywire Fires in Arizona

Crews continued to battle wildfires near Flagstaff, Arizona, on Tuesday, June 14, as the Pipeline fire and the Haywire fire grew to a combined 24,230 acres (37.9 square miles), according to fire officials.

Dry weather conditions and high temperatures meant critical fire weather warnings remained in effect for the area on “Tuesday and beyond,” officials said.

The fires led to the closure of the Coconino National Forest, according to officials.

This footage was published by Central Arizona Fire & Medical on Twitter Credit: Central Arizona Fire & Medical via Storyful