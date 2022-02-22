Fire crews battle house fire in southwest OKC

The Canadian Press - Olympics 2022

BEIJING — Here are some notable quotes from the Beijing Olympics on Feb. 17, 2022: "Every medal is a different story. They're unique. This is a special one. The veterans who have been here since 2018, they felt that loss in the shootout. It was a hard one for all of us. "We came back together. We were ready to go. The work that's been put in behind closed doors with this group is unbelievable." —Women's hockey captain Marie-Philip Poulin after Canada reclaimed the gold medal with a 3-2 win over