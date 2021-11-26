Fire Crew Rescues Buddy the Puppy From Beneath Floor Boards in Iowa

A five-month-old puppy had to be rescued by a fire crew after getting trapped under a deck at his owner’s home in Davenport, Iowa, on Tuesday, November 23.

Davenport Fire Department’s Fire Marshal Jim Morris told Storyful that the owner called the department after she was unable to reach Buddy, who was crying after being stuck under the deck for nearly an hour.

Footage posted by the department shows a firefighter remove a deck board to find the puppy tangled in its leash.

The puppy was very excited to be free and was uninjured, Morris told Storyful. Credit: Davenport Fire Department via Storyful