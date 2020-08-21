Fire Crew Drives Through Burning Wildfire During 'Initial Attack' on LNU Lightning Complex Fire

Video released on August 20 by the Fairfield Fire Department shows fire crews making their initial attack on the LNU Lightning Complex Fires near Vacaville in Napa County, California, on August 18.

In the video, a fire crew are seen driving along a road whilst vegetation burns on either side. The sky is dark and blackened by smoke as embers fly through the air hitting the vehicles windscreen.

On August 18, CAL FIRE said the LNU Complex Fire was at 32,000 acres and was zero percent contained, forcing them to initiate evacuation orders and close roads.

On Thursday evening, CAL FIRE put the size of the fires at over 215,000 acres, with 480 structures destroyed, 125 damaged, and still no containment. Credit: Fairfield Fire Department via Storyful