Windsorite Samia Zubaidi says her family in Gaza is not safe — but for now, they are alive. Coming to Canada from Gaza as a refugee seven years ago, Zubaidi was one of an estimated 1,000 people at a rally in solidarity with the Palestinian people on Tuesday night. "I come tonight to raise my voice against what happened in Gaza. Children [were] killed in Gaza, people [were] kicked out from their homes," said Zubaidi. Samia Zubaidi came to Canada from Gaza seven years ago. She said she attend the