Fire at Chemical Plant Prompts Evacuations in Georgia

A fire and several explosions rocked a Symrise chemical plant near Brunswick, Georgia, on Monday morning, November 7, prompting officials in Glynn County and the neighboring Camden County to issue evacuation and shelter-in-place orders.

Shortly before 8 am, the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office said Hickory Bluff, Sanctuary Cove, Satilla Shores, and Royal Oaks were evacuated due to an “uncontrolled fire at the Symrise Chemical Plant at Colonel’s Island.”

According to local media, the source of the fire was hydrogen peroxide pinene, a chemical that is manufactured at the plant.

At about 12:20 pm, all evacuation orders had been lifted, according to the Camden County Emergency Management Agency. However, at 1:30 pm, residents in Hickory Bluff, Sanctuary Cove, Dover Bluff, Waverly, and Lampadoshia were still being told to shelter in place.

At 1:45 pm, the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office posted this video showing smoke and fumes billowing from the plant, and stressed that residents of Satilla Shores and Royal Oaks had not been cleared to return home. Credit: Glynn County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful