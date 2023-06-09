Fire captain pays to save two dogs trapped in fire, now looking to start nonprofit for dogs like them

One week ago, a devastating fire tore through a Taylor Mill home and nearly claimed the lives of two dogs who lived there with their humans; now, those dogs have survived and are inspiring a new nonprofit. “They've been my life,” said James Mcgaha, sitting on the grass next to his dogs Bo and TayTay. Mcgaha was home with his mother and Khadijah Kubota when the fire broke out. “Black smoke came above the kitchen door,” Kubota said. “I screamed, ‘Whoa! That's a big fire.'” Everyone on two legs was able to evacuate safely, but Bo and TayTay were still inside the garage when fire began climbing the garage door.