Fire Burns by Power Line After Tropical Storm Mindy Hits Florida

A power line fire was spotted outside of Medart, Florida, as Tropical Storm Mindy hit the state.

This footage, captured by N FL/S GA Skywarn during the early hours of September 9, shows the fire.

Tropical Storm Mindy made landfall in Florida on September 8. The National Weather Service said it received reports of tree damage and power outages in the Tallahassee area.

Tropical Storm Mindy was later downgraded to a tropical depression. Credit: @NFL_Skywarn via Storyful