Fire Burns at New Orleans Refinery After Explosion

An explosion at the Valero refinery St Bernard Parish, Louisiana, shook homes and set car alarms off on April 9, according to a local news report.

Chris Donaldson uploaded the video after hearing a loud explosion and filmed the aftermath from a couple miles away, adding that he “hope everyone is safe and the situation under control.”

Local news reported that the St Bernard Parish Fire Chief, Thomas Stone, said one of the units at the plant in Meraux exploded around 1:00 am and they were battling what he called a small fire.

Stone is reported to have confirmed one person was injured in the explosion. Credit: Chris Donaldson via Storyful