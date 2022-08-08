Fire Burns at Cuban Oil Depot After Second Explosion

The Cuban President’s Office said a second explosion occurred at an oil depot in Matanzas, Cuba, in the early hours of Monday, August 8, days after a tanker at the facility caught fire due to a lightning strike.

Footage posted by a local radio station in Matanzas showed huge flames rising from the depot.

The Cuban President’s Office said the explosion was larger than the initial fire on August 6. The fire from the second explosion had removed all fuel from a second tanker, they said.

Three people were receiving treatment for minor injuries, the President’s Office said. Credit: Radio26 Emisora Matanzas Cuba via Storyful