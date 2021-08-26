Fire Burning in San Bernardino Threatens Structures and Prompts Evacuations

Firefighters in San Bernardino County battled a newly sparked wildfire that threatened communities on the afternoon of Wednesday, August 25.

This footage uploaded by the San Bernardino County Fire department, shows the blaze – known as the South Fire – raging near a highway as fire crews surround the area.

According to officials, the South Fire was sparked on Wednesday and promptly burned through 300 acres.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s office issued evacuation orders for residents in surrounding areas. Credit: San Bernardino County Fire via Storyful