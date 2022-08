Crews were working to extinguish an active fire at a Walmart store in Peachtree City, Georgia, on August 24, authorities said.

Peachtree City Police Department and Peachtree City Fire Rescue closed all lanes of Highway 54 at Planterra Way due to the fire and warned motorists of “extreme delays”.

Footage by Mike Fairbanks shows smoke rising from the Walmart building. Credit: Mike Fairbanks via Storyful