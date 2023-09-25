Fire Breaks Out at Nigeria's Supreme Court

A wing of the Nigerian Supreme Court in Abuja was gutted by a fire on Monday morning, September 25, local news reported.

Festus Akande, a court spokesman, said the fire was caused by an electrical malfunction and not “any invasion from hoodlums or any miscreants.”

Akande said the fire would not have any effect on any consideration of presidential election petitions from opposition parties.

No injuries were reported.

Footage filmed outside the court showed a small crowd gathered near one of the court’s entrance with large flames and smoke rising from the building. Credit: Anonymous via Storyful