A large fire broke out at Rome’s iconic Cinecitta film studios on August 1, destroying some old sets there, Italy’s national fire service said.

Footage released by the Vigili del Fuoco shows firefighters dousing the charred remains of a film set. The damaged sets had been used to depict Renaissance Florence and Assisi.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire was under investigation. Credit: Vigili del Fuoco via Storyful