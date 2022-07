Multiple fire crews responded to a large fire that broke out at a flea market in Donna, Texas, on Saturday, July 16, local media reported.

Eyewitness footage shows thick smoke billowing skyward as flames engulf the market.

The market contained over a dozen vendors and a restaurant, according to its website, and had been in the community for 22 years.

No injuries were reported. Credit: Jessica Frantz via Storyful

Video Transcript

[NO SPEECH]