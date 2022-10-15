Fire Breaks out at 24-Story Apartment Building in Istanbul

Firefighters responded to a blaze that broke out at 24-story apartment building in Istanbul, Turkey, on Saturday night, October 15.

Local officials said the building was evacuated and that there were no injuries or deaths. The cause of the fire was not confirmed.

Footage taken by Twitter user @Elminaaaa from a nearby building shows flames along one side of the apartment block. On the ground below, emergency services attend the scene. Credit: @Elminaaaa via Storyful