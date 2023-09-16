Fiona Ma sexual harassment lawsuit can go to trial, judge says

Reuters Videos

STORY: China has slammed the European Commission's decision to investigate its electric vehicles subsidies.Beijing called the probe a 'protectionist act', and warned it could hurt economic and trade relations.Thursday's (September 14) angry words came in response to an announcement the day before by Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen:"Global markets are now flooded with cheaper Chinese electric cars. And their prices kept artificially low by huge state subsidies. This is distorting our market and as we do not accept this distortion from the inside in our market, we do not accept this from the outside."Von Der Leyen said Brussels would investigate, and might impose punitive tariffs.But analysts warned Beijing could retaliate and hurt European industries.China's EV makers have accelerated exports recently, in response to slowing domestic demand.EU officials believe their cars have undercut the prices of local models by about a fifth in the European market.The European Commission said China's share of EVs sold in Europe was up to 8%, and could reach 15% within two years.Shares in Chinese EV-makers fell Thursday.Market leader BYD dropped over 3%, while rival Xpeng also fell.