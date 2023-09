CBC

A Nova Scotia man has been acquitted of all but one of the 14 charges he faced that centred on allegations of sexual assault and sexual interference with teenage girls.In an oral decision delivered Monday afternoon, Truro provincial court Judge Catherine Benton ruled that the Crown had failed to prove most of the offences against Robert Joseph Desutter, 33, who is from Hants County.However, she convicted him on a single assault charge for lying on top of one of the girls and choking her.The offe