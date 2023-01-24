Finnish President discusses bid to join NATO with Zelenskiy

STORY: Sweden and Finland applied last year to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization after Russia invaded Ukraine, and need the backing of all current NATO states to advance their application.

"We strongly support Finland and its partners, your partner, Sweden on the path to join the alliance, " Zelenskiy said during the press conference.

Finland and Sweden plan to join the alliance simultaneously but Turkey said it would not support the Swedish candidacy until it takes a clearer stance against what Ankara sees as terrorists: mainly Kurdish militants, and a group it blames for a 2016 coup attempt in Turkey.

When asked about what other support Finland could supply to Ukraine, Ninisto said, "I want to underline our training because we are the few countries in Europe which still have conscripts and that means that our training system is very developed."