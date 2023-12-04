What fingernails can signal about your health

Does something look off when taking a close look at your fingernails? Maybe it's the color or the texture. If so, a call to your doctor may be needed. Dr. Ernestine Wright at Mercy Medical Center said there could be several things going on. She said if your fingernails look pale, it could be a sign of an iron deficiency. If there are vertical ridges on your fingernails, Wright said that could just be because of your age or possibly a zinc deficiency or an underlying health condition, like thyroid disease.