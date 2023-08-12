Finding housing for struggling families
There's a growing need for families across the county to have somewhere safe to call home. Adam Racusin 10News spoke with a local mother and her kids about how having 'housing' has impacted their lives.
There's a growing need for families across the county to have somewhere safe to call home. Adam Racusin 10News spoke with a local mother and her kids about how having 'housing' has impacted their lives.
Toronto police say a man has died nearly a month after being pushed at a subway station. Police say the 69-year-old was approached by a man at Bloor station and pushed to the ground on July 7. They say the 69-year-old died on Aug. 4. A 40-year-old Toronto man was initially charged with aggravated assault, but police say that has since been upgraded to manslaughter. He appeared in court on Wednesday. The July attack came after a teenager was stabbed to death in March at another subway station. Th
The driver pulled into the bar parking lot and was attacked by people outside, news outlets reported.
Prosecutors said the doctor masturbated underneath a blanket while seated next to a 14-year-old on a flight last year and exposed himself.
BOGOTÁ (AP) — The father of two of the four Indigenous children who survived a plane crash that killed their mother and two other adults, then survived 40 days on their own in the Amazon jungle was arrested Friday, Colombian authorities said. The Colombian Prosecutor's Office confirmed in a message to Associated Press journalists that officials arrested Manuel Ranoque, who is the father of the 1- and 4-year-old boys in the crash and the stepfather of the two girls, ages 9 and 13. Astrid Eliana Cáceres, director of the Colombian Institute for Family Welfare, said the state agency had been working with the authorities.
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty/Public DomainU.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, whose pro-Trump bias and head-turning errors have raised questions about whether she should be overseeing former President Donald Trump’s criminal trial in Florida, made what appears to be another surprising mistake last year.Now, a defense lawyer is seizing on her misstep to try freeing his client from prison—even though he was caught on tape violently throwing a courtroom chair at a p
With no arrests made in connection to the deaths of seven victims, Commissioner Harrison said that he cannot rule out the possibility that there is still another serial killer on the loose
Ottawa police have charged a woman who is a teacher with the Ottawa Catholic School Board (OCSB) following an investigation into alleged incidents involving one of her students this year.Shannon Marie Quinn, 40, was arrested on Thursday and charged with five counts of sexual assault and sexual exploitation. She was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.The OCSB told CBC Friday that Quinn is a high school teacher at St. Francis Xavier High School. In a statement, manager of communications Sharle
Rachel Fulstow is accused of being in on the plan to kill Liam Smith, with whom she had a one-night stand in a York hotel.
Haider Siddique had previously pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual activity with a child.
As Catherine McDonald reports, the man was getting a bite to eat in Markham with his wife when two suspects took their keys and made of with his brand new Mercedes SUV.
At least 15 young girls have reported sexual assaults at West Edmonton Mall's water park across four separate incidents in recent months.Police have charged four people — two adult men and two teen boys.The boys are both younger than 18 and can't be named under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.In each case, girls reported that they were groped or inappropriately touched while they were in the park's wave pool.According to the Edmonton Police Service, on June 16, seven girls, aged
The accused thief ordered the man to get his car keys, but he grabbed a gun instead, police told a news outlet.
Daniel Dink Phipps also threatened officers in a social media post that said, “You know this isn’t the end. You know this isn’t over.”
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — For months, Iranian authorities did little to enforce the law on women covering their hair but now the country’s theocracy is pushing to make businesses the new battleground over the mandatory headscarf. The effort comes ahead of the first anniversary of nationwide protests that erupted after the Sept. 16 death of Mahsa Amini in the custody of the country's morality police. A crackdown by security forces that followed saw more than 530 people killed and over 22,000 arrested.
She has been charged with third-degree murder, Pennsylvania officials say.
Scripted videos, apparently created for entertainment, are being shared to make them seem like real events.
A raccoon with a jar stuck on its head in Sandusky, Ohio, knew just who to turn to for help on Tuesday, August 8, approaching two police officers at a gas station.This bodycam footage released by the Perkins Township Police Department shows the moment the animal scampers up to officers, who gently pin the animal down and pull the jar off its head.The raccoon, which the police department named Bandit, quickly ran away after being freed, the footage shows. Credit: Perkins Township Police Department via Storyful
The best way to get around Montreal this weekend is by public transit, says the city of Montreal, as it braces for one of its busiest weekends of the summer. Eight different events, including two Metallica concerts, the Montreal Pride parade and îleSoniq, will attract nearly 200,000 people per day over the next two days, said city spokesperson Philippe Sabourin on Friday. There's also the ongoing National Bank Open tennis tournament, International First Peoples' Festival and an anime festival. "
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — A search of the wildfire devastation on the Hawaiian island of Maui on Thursday revealed a wasteland of obliterated neighborhoods and landmarks charred beyond recognition, as the death toll rose to at least 53 and survivors told harrowing tales of narrow escapes with only the clothes on their backs. A flyover of historic Lahaina showed entire neighborhoods that had been a vibrant vision of color and island life reduced to gray ash. Block after block was nothing but rubble
Police launched a murder investigation after a 10-year-old girl was discovered at an address in the village of Horsell.