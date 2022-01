Following 2020, this year was another tough year for many people navigating the pandemic, especially those who lost a friend or family member to COVID-19. As we look ahead to 2022, Dr. Joanne Cacciatore, an associate professor at Arizona State University's School of Social Work, said it's important for people to realize that we're in an unprecedented time when it comes to loss, but that there is hope to look forward to in the new year.