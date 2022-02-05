Finding use for fog: California farmers could benefit from using fog nets to buffer water supplies

For most of us, fog is a nuisance. It makes driving difficult and it tends to dampen the mood of the day. But Dr. Daniel Fernandez at Cal State Monterey Bay has been working with fog for nearly 20 years, using nets to collect tiny fog water droplets on murky, breezy days. The fog nets are one-square meter of mesh-mounted vertically on poles in regions that are prime for fog. Places like the central and southern California coast are perfect, but the Central Valley is another spot with more foggy days than rainy days. “What’s nice about fog is we’re getting fog on more days than we get rain. The amount of water we’re going to get from fog is going to be less but it happens more often,” Fernandez said.