Finding the best sales this Labor Day weekend
Labor Day weekend is here and while many are getting ready to enjoy having an extra day off, the holiday also signals the end of summer. For retailers that means rolling out some major deals.
Labor Day weekend is here and while many are getting ready to enjoy having an extra day off, the holiday also signals the end of summer. For retailers that means rolling out some major deals.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Hundreds of people in various states of dress -- or undress – set out Saturday for a ride through some of Philadelphia’s main streets and sights for the 14th Philly Naked Bike Ride. The annual ride, which started in 2009, is billed as promoting cycling as a key form of transportation and fuel-conscious consumption. It is also meant to encourage body positivity. Organizers stress, however, that participants aren’t required to ride completely in the buff, telling them to get "a
Labor Day doesn’t prompt widespread closures like Thanksgiving or Christmas, but there are a couple you should know about.
Netflix has released an official first look at Brandy and Heather Graham in the their upcoming Christmas movie Best. Christmas. Ever!.
The 'Today with Hoda & Jenna' hosts debated about snacking in bed, prompted by the TikTok hashtag #snackdrawerundermybed
Federal Bureau of InvestigationA member of the Proud Boys who smashed a Capitol window with a stolen police shield to let in a mob of rioters on Jan. 6 tearfully begged for mercy before he was sentenced on Friday—only to turn around and yell “Trump won!” after a judge sent him to the slammer for 10 years.Dominic Pezzola, who VICE first identified by his nickname “Spazzo,” was convicted in May of assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers, and robbery involving government property alongsi
The former president is trying to cash in on his most recent arrest.
VANCOUVER — There's a stark contrast between public perception and the reality of how homeless people spend money, says a researcher who gave 50 homeless people in British Columbia $7,500 each to do with as they wished. Instead of blowing the windfall on "temptation goods", such as alcohol, drugs or cigarettes, they spent it on rent, clothing and food, the study led by University of British Columbia researcher Jiaying Zhao found. The handout even generated a net saving of almost $800 per recipie
Controversial attorney is one of the 19 defendants in the sprawling 41-count indictment in Fulton County
This time round, former president said that he would have ‘no choice’ but to follow through with threats
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been a mediocre, ineffective leader since coming to power in 2015. Every time you believe he’s reached the lowest depths of political incompetence, he finds a new way to sink even further into the muck. As fate would have it, the most unserious government in Canadian history has reached another new low. Global Affairs Canada adjusted its international travel advisory this week to warn the LGBTQ+ community against supposed discrimination they may face in
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyRussia is still dealing with the fallout from the stunning demise of the head of Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, and his associates, all of whom recently perished in a fiery plane crash. This week, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters that several possible causes are being considered—including the possibility that it was a “deliberate atrocity.”The same propagandists who previously asserted that Prigozhin must die for organ
It’s another good day for Taylor Swift. Having turned live music on its head with her Eras concerts, the singer has now lobbed a bombshell into the American movie business. Out of the blue on Thursday, she announced via social media that a big screen presentation of the Eras tour would be coming to US cinemas beginning October 13.
The suitcases on the ground are so relatable.
Justin Bieber is the only son of mom Pattie Mallette and dad Jeremy Bieber but has three younger sisters and one brother
Elon Musk was staying in a Vancouver hotel with Grimes as he weighed up whether to buy Twitter, and played video games on a laptop all night.
Winning would put Becky Edwards on a glide path to becoming the only Republican in the House who says she didn’t vote for Donald Trump in 2020.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said she's "already decided" she won't vote to fund the government unless Congress has passed a Biden impeachment inquiry.
Former Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan posed in lilac lingerie and suspenders from Ann Summers for an Instagram photo taken at home
Charles Krupa/APWelcome to Trail Mix, a fun but nutritious snack for your election news diet. See something interesting on the trail? Email me at jake.lahut@thedailybeast.com.Quinn Mitchell has seen at least 35 presidential candidates in person since 2019, when he first started showing up at New Hampshire primary events to ask them questions.Not a single one of them had ever treated the now-15-year-old as if he were a threat—until Ron DeSantis came to town.It all started with a straightforward q
Royal residences looking normal: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence have all had surprisingly modest homes