'Finally, we've been paid': Buffalo health care workers receive bonuses from NYS

CBC

A rock slide west of Keremeos, B.C., has closed a six-kilometre portion of Highway 3 and resulted in an evacuation order for two properties.The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has also declared a state of local emergency for seven days in the area due to the slide, which happened on Sunday evening.The two properties under an evacuation order are at 3455 and 3491 Highway 3. The district has set up an emergency operations centre at the baptist church in Princeton, about 50 kilometres nor