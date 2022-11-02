'Finally!': Rain Pours Down in California's Half Moon Bay

A cold front swept through coastal parts of northern and central California on November 1, bringing a band of light to moderate rain.

Footage posted on Facebook by Ocean Blue Real Estate shows the rain in Half Moon Bay. “Yay, pouring rain in Northern California, finally!”, the user said.

The National Weather Service warned scattered thunderstorms could bring heavy rain, lightning,

and gusty winds to the area on Tuesday night. Credit: Ocean Blue Real Estate via Storyful