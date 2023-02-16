Finalist announced for high school awards
Many were nominated and only a few will be crowned by the Palm Beach County Sports Commission on April 2nd
Director Todd Phillips unveiled the first look at Lady Gaga in character for the film Joker: Folie à deux. “Happy Valentines Day,” Phillips captioned the image on Instagram. In the photo, Gaga is pictured in a scene with Joaquin Phoenix’s the Joker. Gaga is reportedly playing Harley Quinn in the sequel, part of DC Elseworlds […]
These swimsuits for women over 50 are flattering, stylish, and will bring beach confidence, no matter your age. Finding the right swimsuit can be a challenge at any age—but it can prove even more difficult if you're over 50. If you’re looking for something that’s full coverage (but still sexy!), for example, our list has everything from modest one-piece swimsuits to tankinis that ensure coverage of your belly—not to mention, there’s plenty of swimsuits that offer tummy control for a nice slimming effect.
Country music singer Carrie Underwood took a break from her tour and elaborate ensembles to sport the cutest chicken sweatshirt she got on Etsy.
Prince Eric also makes his trailer debut.
Locals fared well in girls’ regional weightlifting, and a Miami high school sports program won in basketball and soccer playoffs on Friday.
This week’s girls’ top 10 with @HLpreps’ ballot and each region’s top five.
This Miami team won its first district title in boys’ basketball, and district girls’ wrestling is underway. Plus soccer playoffs and more.
The star, 57, doesn't put herself on any strict diets or intensive workout regimes, but strives to live a healthy lifestyle.
A man who was walking his dog early Sunday north of Toronto was shot at 13 times in a "callous act of violence" after he gestured at a speeding vehicle, York Regional Police say. The man, 65, is now in critical condition in hospital fighting for his life and the attack has stunned the small community where he lives. Police are seeking two people in connection with the drive-by shooting, which happened in King Township near the Town of Schomberg, west of Newmarket. Officers were alerted at 8:40 a
The actress, who died at age 82 on Feb. 15, is survived by her two children, Damon and Tahnee
"I’m proud that I stayed true to myself ... but I definitely don’t want to go through that in the future."
Christina Aguilera shared some topless Instagram photos with a football looking super strong all over. The singer is all about loving her body the way it is.
Julia Misley sued Steven Tyler days before the legal window closed, alleging the Aerosmith singer sexually assaulted her as a minor in the 1970s.
The Russian president's fury was apparently aimed at the country's deputy PM.
“In a world of Lauren Boeberts, be a Rachel Maddow,” one Twitter user snapped back at the Colorado Republican.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Mahomes led his side to glory against the Philadelphia Eagles
This would potentially explain a lot about the Texas senator.
McIlroy takes aim at Mickelson during Netflix documentary Full Swing about golf’s civil war
Leon walked in Luis De Javier's show alongside Julia Fox
A Metropolitan Police officer sexually assaulted a woman in her home by sucking on her breast after being called to deal with a domestic incident, a court has been told.