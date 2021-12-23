Final TNF of the season: 49ers at Titans

Minty Bets gets you set for the final Thursday Night Football game of the year featuring the 49ers and Titans. Will the 49ers cover on the road?

New BetMGM customers who bet $1 on ANY game will receive $100 in free bets added to their account. You don’t need to win your bet to receive the promotion. Must be 21+ in AZ, CO, IN, IA, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Terms apply. Go to BetMGM.com/YAHOOSPECIAL to get started or use promo code SPORTSBOOK when making your first deposit.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

MINTY BETS: Welcome to Yahoo Sportsbook Daily. It's Thursday, December 23rd, and I am your betting guide, Minty Bets, here to preview the Thursday night matchup

The Tennessee Titans host the San Francisco 49ers. The Niners are a 3 1/2 point favorite, and the total is 43 1/2. I really, really don't like this matchup. I'm telling you all, right now, that my original pick for this game is the Titans, plus 3 1/2, only because I think San Francisco may struggle traveling East after a short week. But ultimately, I'm siding with the 49ers, minus 3 1/2, and here's why.

Yes, the Niners have been hot, looking like how they should have looked all season. In the last four games, San Francisco's offense has averaged 28 1/2 points per game while holding opponents to about 23 points per game.

Tennessee, I have quite a bit to say about them. Their offense is only averaging a little over 14 points per game in their last 4, and allowing about 19 points from their opponents. Ryan Tannehill has thrown 6 interceptions in those games, and has been sacked 12 times just in those four games. Tannehill has essentially no ball security, and how can when he has no protection.

Oh, also, he's fumbled the ball 5 times in that time span, too. The only thing going for Tennessee, they get to play at home and their defense is not bad at stopping the run. The Titans are only allowing 3.9 yards per carry, which is top-ranked right there. This will force Jimmy G to step up and throw the ball more.

Story continues

I have very little doubt that we're going to see Tannehill struggle a bit against the 49ers defense. My lean will be on San Francisco, minus 3 1/2. I honestly do not think I'll be betting it up any higher as I can see this being a very tight game. As for the total, I'm not really much to say. I'm feeling the under. I don't believe Tennessee will be doing a ton of scoring, but will be able to hold off San Francisco from blowing them out. Both of these defenses are top 10 in total yards allowed and are very similar in terms of points per game allowed, around 22-23

I don't feel strongly about this total, so let's move on to some player props, starting with a player who has been key for this Niners team. George Kittle. His receptions made total is set at 5 1/2. The under is at even money plus 100, and I got to go with the under. Like I just mentioned, I think these defenses will do a great job at stopping one another. And although Kittle has been on fire lately, recording 6, 13, and 9 catches in his last three games, I'm sensing some regression, and I'm going to go under as I like the plus money.

Another 49er I want to talk about is Jimmy G. He's been looking great this season, completing 67.4% of his passes, and he has 18 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. His total for pass completions is set at 20 1/2. The under is minus 110 and I'm going to have to go under.

Earlier, I said Garoppolo is going to have to step it up and throw the ball more against this stout rushing defense, but he's been consistently completing 20 or fewer passes in 5 of his last 6 games. Regardless of how many attempts he has, 40, 30, 20, he's only floating under 20 in the last two months. I'm going to go under.

Last, let's end with Randy Bullock. His real name is Randolph, which sounds like Rudolph, so that's why I've chosen him as my last prop, field goals made. That number is set at only 1 1/2, at plus 115. I think this is a steal. He only needs 2 field goals for this to hit, and the man has made 2 field goals in his last 2 games. San Francisco's defense is totally going to keep Tennessee away from that end zone, but I believe the Titans will be in field goal range more often than not and need to settle for those points.

Now to recap my picks, I've got the 49ers minus 3 1/2, the under, 43 1/2. George Kittle under 5 1/2 receptions. Jimmy G under 20 1/2 pass completions, and Randy Bullock over 1 1/2 field goals made.

You can follow me on Twitter over at MintyBets, and follow all of our content over at Yahoo Sportsbook.

Create a BetMGM account, and place your first bet risk-free bet up to $1,000. If your bet loses, you get your bet amount up to $1,000 added back to your account in free bets. You must be 21 and older in Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming only. Terms apply. Go to BetMGM.com/Yahoo to get started, or use promo code Yahoo when making your first deposit.

Pam and I will be back tomorrow to host the next episode on Yahoo Sportsbook Daily. Until then, goodbye and good luck.

[MUSIC PLAYING]