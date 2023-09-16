Final thoughts for the week
Dr, Susan MacManus joins us for our final thoughts on the week that was and the week ahead.
New video shows Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert and a date at a performance of "Beetlejuice" shortly before being kicked out for being disruptive.
The Duchess of Sussex's daughter Princess Lilibet is the spitting image of her mother in a beautiful baby photo shared to the world
The president returned to his "Dark Brandon" persona to tag Trump with a moniker for the ages.
Alexei Nikolsky/RIA Novosti via ReutersThe leader of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, is reported to be in critical condition, according to Ukrainian military intelligence.“The information is confirmed by various sources in the medical and political circles,” Andriy Yusov, a representative of Ukraine’s military intelligence branch, told Obozrevatel, which first reported the news. “There is information that the war criminal Kadyrov is in a serious condition and the diseases that were there have worsened
King Charles' brother Prince Andrew lives at Royal Lodge – did you know the vast residence has a secret swimming pool?
Holly Willoughby wowed fans in a pair of high-waisted embroidered shorts as she revealed her surprising hobby. See photo.
Winfrey faced criticism from some fans after asking followers for donations to aid Maui after the wildfires.
A judge rejected Brin's attempt to seal the case over his concerns about his high-profile stature.
The couple, who met in 1995 and wed a year later, share two children
The day before Biden was indicted, an appeals court panel found that the law used to indict him was unconstitutional when applied in a previous case.
The last time a human visited the moon was in December 1972 during NASA's Apollo 17 mission. Since then, there have been many foiled plans to go back.
Prince Harry was joined by several of his closest friends including childhood friend Nicky Scott in Germany as he celebrated his 39th birthday at the Invictus Games on Friday. See photos.
It is unclear who will replace the commissioner. City elections, including Díaz de la Portilla’s District 1 seat, are scheduled for November.
The former president thought he was speaking his truth, but some thought it sounded more like a confession.
A naval landing ship was also destroyed in the attack, UK officials revealed.
The former spouses were previously seen together when they attended daughter Jennifer's graduation from Columbia University in May
The woman was lured to the U.S. with intentions to join the religious group, police said.
Prosecutors for special counsel Jack Smith petitioned a judge in secret proceedings in April, arguing that if former President Donald Trump learned of the search warrant they secured for his Twitter account, it could "precipitate violence" -- evoking the attack by one of Trump's supporters on an FBI field office in Ohio that occurred after the search of Mar-a-Lago last year, according to newly unsealed court filings. The special counsel's office early this year served Twitter with a search warrant for records and data from Trump's Twitter account as part of its federal investigation in efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, ABC News previously reported.
The New York Times reporter said this statement could hurt Republicans in 2024.