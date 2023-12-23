Final-score predictions for Cardinals-Bears in Week 16 'NFL GameDay View'
NFL Network's Patrick Claybon shares his game pick for the matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and Chicago Bears in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL regular season.
NFL Network's Patrick Claybon shares his game pick for the matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and Chicago Bears in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL regular season.
NFL Week 16 picks: Cowboys at Dolphins, Ravens at 49ers and a pair of upsets. Our previews and predictions for all 16 games
Every roster move counts in the fantasy playoffs, and Jorge Martin makes a call on running backs in both great and rough matchups.
The host weighs in on the big moments from the finale.
Aaron Rodgers’ rift with his family — including his younger brother Jordan Rodgers — dates back to at least 2014
The Dodgers have struck again. Los Angeles is signing Japanese pitching star Yoshinobu Yamamoto to a 12-year, $325 million deal.
Cameron Dicker of the Los Angeles Chargers spoofed ambulance-chasing attorneys on TV for kicks.
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — New Orleans coach Dennis Allen knew coming into Thursday night against the Los Angeles Rams that the Saints couldn't be conservative in their decisions. Not when they were facing a resurgent Rams offense and with the Saints' own playoff hopes on the line. New Orleans' aggressiveness though turned into one of its biggest shortcomings in its 30-22 loss. The Saints turned it over on downs three times, which the Rams converted into 13 points. Derek Carr's only interception o
ÄNGELHOLM, Sweden — Owen Beck scored twice as Canada beat Switzerland 6-2 in a world junior hockey championship tune-up game Friday. Beck, the only player returning from Canada's championship-winning team from the 2023 world junior championship, scored the winning goal 28 seconds into the second period and capped the scoring with a short-handed goal midway through the third. Seventeen-year-old Maclkin Celebrini had two assists, but was also assessed a boarding penalty and game misconduct at 12:5
Wwhat does this grande dame of the stick and ba' game make of the current state of pro golf?
The reality star met the Giants quarterback when he hosted a meet and greet in East Hanover, New Jersey on Wednesday
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Former NFL player Mike Williams died from a rare form of sepsis related to dental health problems, according to a medical examiner's report released Friday. Williams, 36, died Sept. 12 after being hospitalized following a construction accident while working as an electrician. The wide receiver played four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after he was drafted out of Syracuse in 2010. His best season was as a rookie when he led the team with 11 touchdowns and had 964 receiv
Major League Baseball announced several tweaks for 2024, focusing on further improving the pace of play.
The Chiefs quarterback said Swift is "part of Chiefs Kingdom now" in an interview on Friday
Jobs are being won or lost, and futures are decided upon. It can only mean one thing: the NFL playoffs are just around the corner.
CeeDee Lamb is a big part of Cowboys passing game but nobody tries or eats on Jalen Ramsey, who has allowed just 11 catches all season
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri has uncovered some intriguing findings that could just hold the key to victory in Week 16.
HoopsHype ranks the five players who have appeared most often in trade rumors over the previous week, including Jazz star Lauri Markkanen.
Which lineup stalwarts should we temper expectations for in this, the semifinals week for many fantasy leagues? Kate Magdziuk reveals her list.
Tony Pollard and Gus Edwards are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's fantasy football running backs to avoid in lineups in Week 16.
Colby Covington adds broken foot claim, along with what he said was judges' bias against Donald Trump, to UFC 296 loss excuse list.