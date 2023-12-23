Final-score predictions for Cardinals-Bears in Week 16 'NFL GameDay View'

The Canadian Press

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — New Orleans coach Dennis Allen knew coming into Thursday night against the Los Angeles Rams that the Saints couldn't be conservative in their decisions. Not when they were facing a resurgent Rams offense and with the Saints' own playoff hopes on the line. New Orleans' aggressiveness though turned into one of its biggest shortcomings in its 30-22 loss. The Saints turned it over on downs three times, which the Rams converted into 13 points. Derek Carr's only interception o