Final Preparations Underway for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade as Ballon Inflation Attracts Crowd

Crowds headed to Manhattan’s Upper West Side on Wednesday, November 24, to see parade balloons be inflated, as final preparations for the 95th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade continued.

According to Macy’s, the balloon line-up for the parade includes Astronaut Snoopy, Pikachu and Baby Yoda, among others.

This footage, posted to Instagram by Marion York, shows characters Ada Twist Sinclair’s Dino, and Smokey Bear being inflated.

The parade will begin on West 77th Street and Central Park West at 9 am on Thursday and travel down to Macy’s flagship store on 34th Street, with 2.5 miles of public viewing along the route, Macy’s said. Credit: Marion York via Storyful