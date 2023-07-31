Final NTSB report released on deadly hot air balloon crash
The final National Transportation Safety Board report on a deadly hot air balloon crash blames a delay in getting the balloon's burner re-lit after it went out.
MONTREAL — A Quebec trucking company has been ordered to reinstate a driver who was fired after she drank at least nine beers before she lost control of her truck on a Pennsylvania highway. The driver's actions amounted to serious misconduct, but her drinking was the result of a disability — alcoholism — and trucking company Groupe Robert should have made a reasonable accommodation for her, labour arbitrator Huguette April said in her written July 18 decision. "The night of the accident, she nee
BROSSARD, Que. — Montreal's new light-rail transit system had a bumpy debut on its first full day of operation as a problem with the track forced a shutdown at the height of the morning rush hour. The Réseau express métropolitain, or REM, officially launched Monday for paying passengers after more than 120,000 people tried out the system for free over the weekend. A spokesperson for the REM said a switch problem on the tracks caused service to shut down at around 8 a.m. before it resumed at arou
Rafaela Vasquez, who was behind the wheel of a self-driving Uber that killed a pedestrian in 2018, pleaded guilty to endangerment on Friday.
A 6-year-old girl has died after being struck by her family's boat. She was found by her father. The mother was operating the boat.
The Réseau express métropolitain, Montreal's newest mass-transit system, has had to halt service during its first rush-hour commute on Monday, forcing passengers to get off the trains and triggering the service's emergency backup plan.The southern branch of the REM, which links downtown Montreal to Brossard on the South Shore was inaugurated on Friday.Just before 8 a.m., the driverless trains stopped running, and according to a message relayed to commuters, the delay was due to a "technical prob
A man and a woman are facing charges following a road rage incident in downtown Toronto on Saturday evening that led to seven vehicles being struck, Toronto police say.In a news release on Sunday, police said a man operating a blue Ford Escape SUV — with three passengers — in the Front Street West and Lower Simcoe Street area "became involved in a road rage incident with another driver" and smashed the hood of that vehicle with a collapsible baton.Police said officers attempted to stop the vehic
Ford Motor Co. had more than 1 million vehicles including F-150 pickup trucks and Escape SUVs among the recalls published by the NHTSA last week.
A 6-year-old girl killed by her family's boat is the latest death of a child in a boating-related incident this summer across the United States.
CANMORE, Alta. — RCMP in Alberta say six people have died in a small plane crash west of Calgary. Police say the plane with a pilot and five passengers aboard took off from Springbank Airport, just west of the city, on Friday night and was headed for Salmon Arm, B.C. It was reported overdue by the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Trenton, Ont., and police say the centre contacted them about the plane at 1 a.m. Saturday. Police say a Winnipeg-based Royal Canadian Air Force Hercules plane was d
VANCOUVER — A 26-year-old Uber driver has been killed in an early morning collision in Vancouver involving three vehicles. A statement from Vancouver police says a red Cadillac carrying a 17-year-old driver and three teenage passengers slammed into a taxi just before 2 a.m. at Main Street and 12th Avenue and the taxi then broadsided the Uber vehicle. The lone driver in the Uber was killed while the taxi driver and two passengers were taken to hospital to be checked over. The driver of the Cadill
The tuner in the car at the time of the incident somehow walked away relatively unharmed.
A couple in Goffs, N.S., is looking to have the speed limit reduced on a section of the Old Guysborough Road, but the province won't do it.Michael Crowley and Sheila Rockwell have lived in the area since September 2021 and say that drivers speeding between the Airlane Golf Club and the Goffs-Devon boundary signs has led to collisions and vehicles driving into the ditch."The trucks go by so fast that they can't stay on their side of the road because when the speed limit is 80, they do 90 or 100 —
Lincolnton police are looking for a driver who ran over six migrant workers in North Carolina in what they say "appears to be an intentional assault."
A six-year-old girl has died after she was accidentally struck by the propeller of a boat her mum was driving in an Arizona lake. A group of 12 people from two families had boarded a boat on Lake Pleasant at about 7am on Friday. Later that morning, one of the families called 911 to report their young daughter had been hit by the boat's propeller.
MONTREAL — From his suite on the 23rd floor of the Fairmont Dubai, Fethi Chebil surveys the luxury cars and driverless metro line unfurling to the horizon. “I can see the future,” says the Quebec-based CEO and founder of VPorts, which designs terminals for flying taxis. Chebil is referring with a wink to Dubai’s Museum of the Future, but he might just as well be describing the mode of transport he envisions high above the roads and rails of the desert city and beyond: flying cars. Air taxis, lon
The plane has drawn more than 550 orders from carriers like United and American, and is expected to open routes that previously required a layover.
A man was helicoptered to safety after his car was caught in raging floodwaters in China's Hebei province.
Elon Musk is facing backlash from some nearby neighbors as his new light-up sign to replace Twitter with an "X" is too bright for some. The City of San Francisco is also investigating if the new sign also required a building permit.
