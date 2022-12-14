Dot Cotton actor's children make cameo appearance at character's funeral
The real-life children of EastEnder’s legend June Brown made a surprise cameo appearance at her character Dot Cotton’s funeral.There wasn’t a dry eye in the house as the beloved chain-smoking launderette worker was laid to rest in heart-breaking scenes aired by the BBC One soap on Monday.The extended episode paid tribute to both Dot and Brown, who starred in EastEnders from 1985 to 2020 and died at the age of 95 in April.Three of Brown’s five adult children – Nim, Sophie and Billy – could be seen sitting on the same row as Dot’s great-nephew Reiss Colwell (played by Jonny Freeman) during the emotional church service.