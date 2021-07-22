Final day to register for first VaxMillions giveaway
Thursday is the final day for fully vaccinated residents to register for the first VaxMillions giveaway.
The Seattle Kraken expansion roster is taking shape hours before the expansion draft.
J.D. Martinez and Hunter Renfroe connected back-to-back as the Boston Red Sox won a home run derby, beating Toronto 7-4 Wednesday night.
Spoiler alert: Seattle is already looking pretty good.
Would Paul bolt Phoenix to take his last shots at an NBA title alongside LeBron James?
Penny Oleksiak was the star in Rio, but she heads into Tokyo as an underdog. Here are the other Canadian athletes who could surprise and bring home a medal.
The Seattle Kraken turned down the opportunity to add one of the greatest goaltenders of a generation in their expansion draft.
With fans and families barred from the Olympics, athletes are forced to get creative to stay in touch with loved ones.
Giannis brought his trophies to a drive-thru.
Christine Sinclair scored early in her 300th senior appearance, but Canada failed to hold the lead through 90 minutes.
Jared McCann's Toronto tenure has come to an end.
The Bucks are fresh off an NBA title but aren't the betting favorites to win it all again next year.
What to make of Malachi Flynn's late-arriving rookie season with the Toronto Raptors.
The Tokyo Olympics men's soccer tournament begins on July 22 and while it may not be as alluring as other major competitions in the sport's busy cycle, many future superstars have cut their teeth in the quest for Olympic gold, including a certain Lionel Messi.
From tennis and soccer to sprinting, gymnastics and surfing, there's a plethora of juicy storylines and events to dive into during the Tokyo Games.
Host William Lou is joined by Alex Wong to discuss suitors emerging for Kyle Lowry and what teams would benefit the most from landing the 35-year-old.
FUKUSHIMA, Japan — Skippy is getting an up-close view of the Olympics that fans aren't getting to see. A 3-foot tall yellow inflatable kangaroo with green paws has been a fixture at Australia's softball games. He has a seat in the dugout and even accompanied coach Laing Harrow, pitcher Kaia Parnaby and left fielder Jade Wall to the postgame news conference after Thursday's 1-0 victory over Italy. “He loves to entertain, loves coming to the games. Everywhere we go he seems to be a fan favourite w
Toronto says forward Ayo Akinola likely will miss the rest of the Major League Soccer season after tearing his right anterior cruciate ligament while playing for Canada in the CONCACAF Gold Cup. The 21-year-old forward was hurt in the first half of Sunday's game against the United States in Kansas City, Kansas, and was replaced by Jonathan Osorio in the 24th minute. Akinola scored for the U.S. against El Salvador in his debut in December, then changed affiliation and made his Canada debut on Jul
Longtime Georgia and Miami coach Mark Richt revealed earlier this month that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.
To Italians, she sounds American. To Americans, she sounds Wisconsin. That's fine by Rae Lin D’Alie, because now she's an Olympian. “Rae Rae” — only her mom calls her Rae Lin — is the 5-foot-3 point guard of the Italian 3-on-3 basketball team fully capable of surprising the favourites at the Tokyo Olympics. The 33-year-old D’Alie is a bone fide star in the 3x3 world, earning MVP honours at the 2018 World Cup when Italy won gold by defeating the United States, China and Russia. Her late jumper ag
From cyclist Michael Woods looking to deliver Canada's first medal of the Games to Canada's women's soccer team trying to rebound from a disappointing opening match, here are five things to watch Saturday at the Tokyo Olympics. Against backdrop of Mount Fuji, road cyclist is Canada’s first shot at medal The first medals are up for grabs at the Olympics Saturday. A Canadian is in contention in men’s road cycling – a 234-kilometre road race that ends at Fuji International Speedway. Ottawa’s Michae