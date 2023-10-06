It's the final day of a massive health care strike over pay and staff shortages. No deal is in sight

Reuters Videos

STORY: There is progress in talks to end the strikes at U.S. automakers. That’s according to people familiar with the negotiations. They say the United Auto Workers and Ford have narrowed their differences on pay following a new offer from the firm. Talks with Chrysler-parent Stellantis and other companies have also reportedly been active. One source says UAW President Shawn Fain will now update union members on Friday (October 6). It’s not clear whether he’ll order a fresh round of walkouts - or declare that sufficient progress has been made to avoid any escalation. Earlier this week, Ford said it had made a “comprehensive” new offer that included a general pay increase of over 20%. But other sticking points are thought to remain, including over pay and union representation at future battery plants. There were also signs that the companies are digging in for a long battle, with General Motors moving to secure $6 billion in new credit. The company called it a prudent move following union warnings that the strike could drag on for months. GM said “significant gaps” remained in its talks with unions. The targeted action against the Detroit Three automakers began in mid-September. It’s the first time the trio has faced simultaneous strike action.