Fill the House 2023

Reuters

The U.S. House of Representatives' Rules Committee on Saturday voted, 9-2, to tee up four appropriations bills for debate on the full House floor, the latest move in Republicans' last-ditch bid to prevent government shutdowns after a Sept. 30 deadline. It was unclear whether enough Republicans will vote on the House floor for the rules, which must be established before the House can proceed to the funding bills themselves. Infighting between far right and moderate House Republicans has so far stymied attempts to advance most legislation that would keep the government running when the new fiscal year starts on Oct. 1.