Filipino artist creates portraits with his own hair
STORY: (Location: Manila, Philippines)
Would you buy art made from human hair?
This Filipino seafarer came up with
the idea to pass the time at sea
during seemingly endless shifts
onboard a cruise ship
(Name: Jesstoni Garcia, Artist)
“Given that I was aboard a ship and there were no available art materials, and since I liked making portraits, I thought of collecting my hair after having a haircut and use it to make portraits.”
Garcia only uses his own hair, sometimes
shaving his sideburns
His hair acts as ink or
graphite for his portraits
He started with self-portraits and
moved on to celebrities
“Because of the nature of our work aboard ships, we are more prone to stress, anxiety, and exhaustion from lack of sleep. We need to have an outlet to deal with depression. For me, my outlet was making art.”