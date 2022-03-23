Filipino artist creates portraits with his own hair

STORY: (Location: Manila, Philippines)

Would you buy art made from human hair?

This Filipino seafarer came up with

the idea to pass the time at sea

during seemingly endless shifts

onboard a cruise ship

(Name: Jesstoni Garcia, Artist)

“Given that I was aboard a ship and there were no available art materials, and since I liked making portraits, I thought of collecting my hair after having a haircut and use it to make portraits.”

Garcia only uses his own hair, sometimes

shaving his sideburns

His hair acts as ink or

graphite for his portraits

He started with self-portraits and

moved on to celebrities

“Because of the nature of our work aboard ships, we are more prone to stress, anxiety, and exhaustion from lack of sleep. We need to have an outlet to deal with depression. For me, my outlet was making art.”