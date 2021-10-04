Filipino animal lovers visit drive-thru pet blessing

A Catholic priest prayed and sprinkled holy water as he blessed a variety of cats and dogs while pet owners and their furry animals lined up inside the safety of their cars during the ceremony in Eastwood mall in the Philippines' capital.

Organizers said the annual event was conducted in a drive-thru setting to avoid crowds and ensure social distancing.

World Animal Day falls on October 4, a day that Catholics celebrate the feast of Saint Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals.